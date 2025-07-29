Amit Shah confirms killing of terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Shah said this as he began his address in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah said while addressing the lower house.

“Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones,” he added.

On Monday, three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda told the House that it appears that at least one terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack has been neutralised in an ongoing anti-terror operation, Mahadev, in Jammu and Kashmir.

MP Panda said, “As we were debating this issue today, some of us must have seen in the news that an Operation Mahadev is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted at terrorists and it appears that at least one of those eliminated today was involved in the Pahalgam attack.

“The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.”OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X. (ANI)