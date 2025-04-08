Amit Shah chairs security review meeting in Srinagar, calls for intensified anti-terror drive

Breaking

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a security review meeting for J&K along with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials in Srinagar.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “Agencies crippled terror in J&K through the Modi govt’s multi-pronged approach to security.”

In a meeting, Shah instructed to further intensify anti-terror offensives by advanced vigilance and seamless mutual coordination to achieve the goal of uprooting terror for good.

“The Modi government is committed to building a secure and prosperous J&K”, he said.

