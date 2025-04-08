Developing Story

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Developmental Review Meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 08 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to review the progress of developmental projects across the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from various departments also attended the meeting, which focused on fast-tracking key infrastructure and welfare schemes under central funding.

Sources said the leaders discussed project timelines, addressed implementation challenges, and emphasized timely delivery of public services in line with the Centre’s development goals for J&K.

The joint review signals a coordinated effort to boost on-ground progress and respond to public concerns across the region.(KNS)

