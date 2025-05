Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of border states at 2 pm today.

In a post on X, The news agency ANI Posted,”Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls a meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of border states at 2 pm today.”

“CMs of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and LG of Ladakh and LG of Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the meeting”.the post reads.