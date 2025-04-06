Developing Story

Amit Shah arrives in Jammu for three-day visit to J&K

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday for a three-day J&K visit aimed at assessing the region’s security landscape and inaugurating key development projects.

He was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers on his arrival at Jammu .

The visit, originally scheduled for April 7, has been advanced by a day, reflecting the urgency of addressing the evolving security situation in the Union Territory.

“The Home Minister is likely to chair a Unified Headquarters meeting, to evaluate counter-terrorism operations, border security, and infiltration challenges,” sources said.

The security review meetings will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, intelligence agencies, and senior civil administration officers.

You Might Also Like

Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir

Affiliation of Govt Polytechnics, ITIs Leh & Kargil to continue with J&K Board of Technical Education: AC

Cold Wave grips J&K, Zojila freezes at minus 30 degree Celsius 

Minor lifted by leopard in North Kashmir’s Uri

LG Sinha pays tributes to General Zorawar Singh on his Martyrdom Day

Share This Article
Previous Article Security forces recover war-like stores including machine gun in Kupwara
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Security forces recover war-like stores including machine gun in Kupwara
Breaking
Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservation rules interacts with public delegations, students at SKICC
Breaking
Waqf Bill will benefit poor, women, people from backward communities: Rijiju
Breaking
Missing girl’s body retrieved from power canal in Ganderbal
Breaking