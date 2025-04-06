Amit Shah arrives in Jammu for three-day visit to J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday for a three-day J&K visit aimed at assessing the region’s security landscape and inaugurating key development projects.

He was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers on his arrival at Jammu .

The visit, originally scheduled for April 7, has been advanced by a day, reflecting the urgency of addressing the evolving security situation in the Union Territory.

“The Home Minister is likely to chair a Unified Headquarters meeting, to evaluate counter-terrorism operations, border security, and infiltration challenges,” sources said.

The security review meetings will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, intelligence agencies, and senior civil administration officers.