Amid grief & mud, GMC Jammu gave survivors hope & healing

Jammu, Aug 16: While the rest of the country was preparing to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on the night of August 14, the emergency wing of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu was bracing for a different kind of challenge — the arrival of dozens of critically injured victims from the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar’sChasoti village.

As ambulance sirens pierced the night air, the GMC Jammu medical teams sprang into action. Porters and helpers swiftly moved trolleys to the triage area, where doctors and nurses were already on standby. With no time to lose, patients were assessed and treated based on the severity of their injuries. The critically injured were immediately put on ventilators, while others were wheeled into operation theatres for emergency surgeries. Those with superficial wounds received immediate medical attention — their injuries cleaned, sutured, and dressed by trained professionals.

Behind the scenes, it was a seamless operation — guided by senior faculty members, department heads, and the hospital administration. Departments including Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT, Dental, Ophthalmology, Medicine, Blood Bank, and Laboratory Services coordinated efforts round the clock. Support from technical and civic services ensured uninterrupted power, sanitation, and logistics despite ongoing rain and infrastructure challenges.

What set the effort apart was not just clinical expertise, but compassionate care. Nursing staff went beyond their call of duty — feeding injured children, bathing patients caked in mud, comforting those who had lost family members, and offering emotional support to the traumatised.

“We didn’t just treat wounds; we cared for human beings in deep distress,” said one senior nurse. “There were children who came alone, crying, scared. Some had lost parents. Our team stepped in like family.”

By the end of that fateful night, GMC Jammu had received 66 critical patients and performed 25 major surgeries, saving numerous lives. The following day, surgeries and post-operative care continued without pause. Remarkably, not a single patient had to be referred to another medical institution — a testament to GMC Jammu’s preparedness and capability.

Principal and Dean, Dr.Ashutosh Gupta, praised the tireless efforts of the entire team. “Our doctors, nurses, technicians, engineers, sanitation and security staff are the real heroes. They exemplify the spirit of service and professionalism in the face of adversity,” he said.

GMC Jammu has once again proven its excellence in handling mass casualty events, having earlier managed crises such as Operation Sindoor and major highway accidents. The institution’s response to the Kishtwar tragedy has drawn praise from across the region. The Director of PGI Chandigarh personally applauded the GMC team’s performance, acknowledging their exceptional ability to manage high-pressure medical emergencies.

Clean facilities, organised triage, efficient operations, and emotionally responsive care combined to make GMC Jammu a beacon of hope during the darkest of hours.

As the victims begin their recovery, the legacy of those sleepless nights at GMC Jammu will remain a powerful reminder of how compassion, skill, and teamwork can save lives — and restore dignity in the aftermath of tragedy.