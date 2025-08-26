BreakingJammu

Amid flood alert, Jammu schools to remain closed on Wednesday

Agencies
Jammu, Aug 26 : In view of flood like situation, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Tuesday said that all schools in the region shall continue to remain closed till August-27.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), DSEJ in an order said, “In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at various places across the region,

All Government as well as Private Schools in the Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on August-27”

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) postponed exams of 10th and 11th classes scheduled to be held on Wednesday.—(KNO)

