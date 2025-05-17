Amid flight disruptions, 240 Ladakhi Haj pilgrims airlifted to Madinah

Srinagar, May 16: In a significant logistical effort, the Haj Committee of Ladakh successfully facilitated the airlift of 240 Haj pilgrims from Ladakh to the holy city of Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, overcoming initial setbacks caused by flight disruptions.

Originally scheduled to depart on May 9 via SpiceJet Flight SG 5109, the pilgrims faced an unexpected delay due to the prevailing situation at the Srinagar Embarkation Point. However, swift intervention by the authorities enabled their departure via two alternative SpiceJet flights—SG 5211 and SG 5233—from Srinagar to Delhi and onward to Madinah. All pilgrims have now safely arrived at their destination, marking the commencement of their sacred journey.

The atmosphere at the Haj House in Srinagar was deeply emotional as pilgrims from Kargil and Leh districts gathered for their departure, offering heartfelt prayers and farewells. The flag-off ceremony was led by Mohd Ali Majaz, Chairperson of the Haj Committee of UT Ladakh, along with committee members Haji Nazir Ahmad and Mirza Hussain. Also present were Dr. Shujat Ahmad, Executive Officer, JK Haj Committee; Haji Ali, Haj Officer, Haj Committee UT Ladakh; and supporting staff.

Chairperson Majaz extended heartfelt gratitude to Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs (Haj Division), Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, and F.A. Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, for their crucial support. Acknowledgment was also given to Shahnavas C, CEO of the Haj Committee of India; the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; DCs and CEOs of LAHDC Kargil and Leh; and security and administrative officials who played key roles in the coordination.