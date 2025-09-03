Amid Bad Weather: All Colleges, Schools to Remain Closed Today in Kashmir: Div Com

Follow us on

In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across Kashmir division for today, September 3, 2025.

Garg told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the step has been taken purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Meanwhile, officials said the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places across the Valley, which may lead to waterlogging, landslides and disruption in road connectivity. Authorities have also appealed to the public to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel—(KNO)