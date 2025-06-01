Amazon Fashion announces 16th edition of Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Srinagar, May 31: Amazon Fashion Saturday announced its sixteenth Wardrobe Refresh Sale (WRS), running from May 30 to June 4, featuring its most expansive brand portfolio of 4 lakh plus styles, now with strategic new additions from over 20 plus brands.

The collections including CaratLane, GAP, Wildcraft and more, and the rebranded Gen Z destination SERVE along with the exclusive new Premium destination ‘The Premium Edit’.

This Edition brings together top brands at great value, offering customers unprecedented selection with Amazon’s hallmark convenience, trust, and delivery speed. Premium fashion enthusiasts can shop from GUESS, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Alexander Christie, Micheal Kors, Mokobara, Tommy Hilfiger, Louise Philippe, Fossil and more, along with trend-conscious consumers can explore the newly launched American classic brand GAP with minimum 30 percent off.

The sale also introduces CaratLane’s fine jewellery, providing customers with trusted craftsmanship delivered with Amazon’s renowned convenience.

“At Amazon Fashion, we bring you an extensive collection of brands, trending styles, and exciting new launches—all at great value with Amazon’s trust and convenience. With the 16th edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale, customers can explore a wide range of trendy apparel, premium watches, chic handbags, edgy sneakers, and much more.

“Our curated selections cater to every fashion enthusiast across the country, making it easy to complete their look with Amazon Fashion’s wide offerings,” said Nikhil Sinha, Director, Amazon Fashion India.

For luggage and travel needs, WRS features exciting new launches from Genius by Safari, Movement by Liberty, Provogue and Wildcraft. In apparel, customers can refresh their wardrobes with top brands like Vero Moda, Bliss Club, Janasya, True Brown, Myx, Highlander, Tokyo Talkies, Symbol Premium, Locomotive, Sketchers, Killers, Adidas Kids, Reid & Taylor and Barcino.

It will also feature dedicated collections for diverse customer needs, with summer essentials showcasing breathable cotton and linen selections. Amazon’s “Wear it with” feature helps customers build complete looks, solving a key online fashion shopping pain point by suggesting perfectly matched style combinations.

Other exciting deals include same day delivery on 4 lakh plus styles, Buy More and Save More, limited-time 8 pm deals and exclusive first-time offers of up to 60 percent off on top trending styles. Customers can also earn 10 percent extra cash back on all prepaid offers and 10 percent savings on ICICI band credit and debit cards.