Amarnath Yatra: Woman pilgrim dies, 3 injured in landslide

A woman pilgrim lost her life while three others sustained injuries in a landslide along Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district while authorities have suspended the Yatra temporarily due to safety concerns, officials said.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the landslide occurred at Z-mode, near Upper Railpathri, sweeping several pilgrims downhill along the Baltal axis, leading to the holy cave.

The injured were rushed to the Baltal base camp hospital, where a woman was declared dead on the arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Sona Bhai, wife of Dara Ram, a resident of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that no fresh batch of pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Jammu towards the holy cave today.

The decision was taken in view of landslides and heavy rainfall along the Yatra route—(KNO)