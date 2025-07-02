Amarnath Yatra Unites the Nation

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to welcome and host Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra.Right from the Lakhanpur in Jammu to the streets of Kashmir it can be clearly seen that the Union Territory(UT) is engrossed in the divinity of the Para Bhairava Shiva. Pilgrims can be seen immersed in religious fervour and marching towards the Holy Cave of Lord Shiva. The official apparatus and police machinery is well oiled to ensure the peaceful and secure Amarnath Ji Yatra so that the pilgrims carry with them the lifetime memories of having the Darshan of the Holy Lingam that appears naturally by the grace of the Lord of the Universe-Shiva. This natural Shiva Lingam has captured the imagination of devotees and the scholars from the times immemorial. After the devastating Pahalgam carnage orchestrated by the Pakistan trained and patronised terrorists that led to the Indo-Pak conflict the tourism business is limping back to its usual momentum. People of Kashmir outrightly rejected the fear psychosis created by the Pahalgam massacre in which innocent tourists from the various parts of the nation were targeted. Right from the common people to the business players expressed solidarity with the innocent tourists and sent the message that Kashmir wants peace and harmony. Clearly, underlining that terrorism has no place in the Kashmiri society. More than three decades of genocidal attrition imposed on the people of Kashmir by Pakistan has led to devastation and crisis, leading to economic losses and human tragedies. After the neutralisation of Article 370 and 35 A Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing the mainstreaming with the rest of the nation. This has unnerved the enemies of the nations. But the resolve of the people for peace and rejection of terrorism has enabled the relative peace on the streets of Kashmir. This can be seen by the revival of tourism in Kashmir within a few days of Pahalgam carnage. People of the rest of India too have reciprocated the humane gesture of the Kashmiris by side-lining the fear psychosis and embracing their Kashmiri brethren by reaching Kashmir in large numbers and contributing to the tourism business that sustains the livelihood of the major chunk of Kashmiris. Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra has emerged as the Divine boon and allowed the people of Kashmir to rejoice in welcoming the pilgrims. Both the people and the security forces are contributing to make the Yatra a grand success and set an example worth emulation. Kashmir has the distinction of the highest seat of the Shaiv Trika Tantra Parampara and thus, Amareshwar Tirtha that is Shree Amarnath Ji is of immense importance for the Kashmiris of all hues. There is a need to present the contributions of the great Shaiva masters of Kashmir before the rest of India so that those interested in Kashmir Shaiv Darshan are converged in Kashmir and the nation knows about the Kashmir’s contribution to the Indic philosophy. The nation must be made aware that Kashmir is not only about conflict that has been imposed on it by the enemies of the nation but its people have contributed the highest Shaiva philosophy that guides the cosmic destiny of all humanity by realising Shiva in each being. Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra gives an ample opportunity to the policy makers during this Yatra to engage with the Kashmir Shaiv Darshan experts and bring out the best so that the pilgrims arriving for the Yatra are made aware of the great Shaiva philosophical legacy of Kashmir as well.