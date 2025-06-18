Amarnath yatra routes declared ‘No Flying Zone’

Srinagar, June 17: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared the entire Shri Amarnathji yatra route a ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1 to August 10.

The Amarnath yatra has two routes – the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.

The declaration issued by Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited from July 1 to August 10.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.

The order said in view of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which is scheduled from July 3, various security arrangements are being undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

“All stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and have proposed additional logistics provisions,” the order said.

It said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also advised that the entire route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra may be declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1 to August 10.

“Therefore, with a view to ensure strengthened security during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, all the routes of Shri Amarnathji Yatra are hereby declared as ‘No Flying Zone’, including both Pahalgam axis & Baltal axis,” the order said.

To ensure the safety of pilgrims, the government is deploying 580 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) across the Yatra routes. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been stationed in high-rise buildings and are being monitored, and law enforcement agencies have taken full control of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which serves as the main route for the daily Yatra convoys.

High-end CCTV cameras have also been installed along the highway to monitor vehicular movement and detect any suspicious activity. A dedicated control room has been established in Ramban and other places to manage traffic congestion and coordinate emergency responses.

Meanwhile, elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been put in place at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage. The administration, in coordination with security agencies, has implemented a comprehensive plan prioritizing both the safety and convenience of devotees, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar, told Rising Kashmir that preparations at Bhagwati Nagar, the primary base camp for the Yatra, have been underway for several weeks. “All arrangements have been made at the camp and the Jammu Railway Station to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims. From improved facilities to enhanced security, every detail has been addressed,” he said.

This year’s Yatra will be the first major pilgrimage in the region since the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed in Baisaran meadow, and the four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May.

Pilgrims will undertake the journey to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at an altitude of 3,880 meters in south Kashmir, via two routes: the traditional 48-kilometer track from Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

A three-tier security system has been deployed at Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar and other base camps in Jammu. Body scanners, metal detectors, and high-definition CCTV cameras—many with 360-degree capability—have been installed for round-the-clock surveillance.

Speaking about the overall security preparedness, a senior police official stated that they have implemented a foolproof and multi-layered security setup to ensure the Yatra remains incident-free. Round-the-clock surveillance, increased deployment, and coordination among all forces are in place to safeguard every pilgrim.”

He said signal jammers will be deployed along the convoy routes to prevent the detonation of remote-controlled explosive devices. This marks a significant technological upgrade in the security grid of the Yatra, officials added.

The administration is also ensuring that pilgrims receive adequate services throughout the Yatra. Medical teams, sanitation facilities, drinking water, and shelter arrangements have been strengthened at the base camp and along the pilgrimage routes. Volunteers from various departments and civil society organizations will assist yatris at key checkpoints.

As part of a robust security plan for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, security agencies have launched ‘Operation Shiva’, a coordinated initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims throughout the 52-day journey.

Under this operation, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel, working in tandem with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, will carry out daily road-opening operations. These missions are designed to detect and neutralise any hidden explosives or improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the designated Yatra routes.