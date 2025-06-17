Amarnath Yatra route declared ‘No Flying Zone from July 01

In a move to ensure foolproof security arrangements for upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu & Kashmir government has declared the entire pilgrimage route a ‘No Flying Zone’.

The Union Territory’s Home department, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), has declared all the routes of Amarnath Yatra as ‘No Flying Zone’ including both Pahalgam axis & Baltal axis.

The restriction applies to all types of aerial devices—including UAVs, drones, and balloons—covering both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes

The security directive would be applicable from July 01 to August 10. The decision comes after Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, advised it do so.

These restrictions shall not apply to cases of medical evacuation, disaster management, or surveillance operations conducted by security forces.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is chairing a high-level security meet here today to review security arrangements for the Yatra.

The annual Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 03 and culminate on August 09.

In view of the Pahalgam attack, additional security measures are being undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

As many as 580 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) are being deployed for the pilgrimage—(KNO)