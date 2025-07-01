“Amarnath Yatra reflects unity, brotherhood of J&K”: Dy CM Surinder Chaudhary

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary on Tuesday described the Amarnath Yatra as a celebration of the region’s unity and brotherhood.

Chaudhary reviewed the preparations for the yatra, praising the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their exceptional work in redeveloping the track.

The Amarnath Yatra, a revered pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, is set to begin on July 3, with thousands of devotees expected to participate.

Speaking to media reporters, Deputy CM Chaudhary said, “This yatra is a festival of J-K. The beauty of this yatra is that the base camp is in Jammu and the shrine of Baba Amarnath is in Kashmir. This is the brotherhood of Jammu and Kashmir, which the world knows… I had come here to chair the review meeting of the yatra that starts on 3 July. I saw the track… It gives me immense pleasure to tell you that BRO has done an exemplary job at redeveloping the track.”

The 38-day yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. The pilgrimage will follow two routes – the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

“The working days in Kashmir are extremely few, and now, when the Yatra begins, work will again stop… The state government and the shrine board are managing the yatra…”

Apart from discussing the Yatra, Chaudhary also reiterated the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s firm demand for the restoration of statehood.”Statehood leke rahenge. Chheen ke rahenge. Bilkul nahi rukenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal base camp to review necessary arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Sinha met with officials from all departments to review security, logistics, and coordination for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

He also said that the administration and security forces have made better arrangements this year to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for devotees from across the country.

Speaking to the reporters, Sinha said, “Officials from all departments were present in the meeting here today…The administration and the Shrine Board have together made better arrangements. The security forces have made very robust security arrangements. I hope that this time, people will be able to undertake the yatra even more successfully than before, and the devotees coming from all over the country will have a better experience here…”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke on the necessary arrangements facilitated for the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra.