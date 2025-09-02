Amarnath Yatra peaceful, but vigil must continue: Amit Shah

Follow us on

JAMMU, SEPT 01: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of J&K, heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials.

While assessing the overall security scenario in the Union Territory, Shah commended the efforts of the J&K administration and security agencies for the peaceful and incident-free conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2025. He reiterated the Central Government’s unwavering commitment to its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister directed all security agencies to maintain high levels of alertness and to strengthen inter-agency coordination to eliminate any remaining terror threats in the region.

Shah also praised the role of security forces in the relief and rescue operations during the recent flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging that their swift response helped save many lives. He assured that the Central Armed Police Forces would continue to extend full support in managing natural disasters in the UT.