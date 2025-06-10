Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha visits Sonamarg, interacts with Market Association Representatives and service providers

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Sonamarg and interacted with the representatives of Sonamarg Market Association, Hoteliers, Ponywalas and other service providers for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The members of the delegations put forth various important matters pertaining to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming annual yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegations of due consideration and appropriate redressal of the issues highlighted by them. He also reiterated the commitment of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and J&K Administration for the welfare of all the stakeholders associated with the holy pilgrimage.

