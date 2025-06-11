Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha visits Baltal, Reviews Medical & Healthcare facilities at the Base Camp

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal today and reviewed the arrangements in place for medical and healthcare at the Baltal Base Camp Hospital.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials and directed them to ensure the availability of adequate numbers of doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals, medical equipment, medicines, oxygen cylinders and round the clock healthcare service for the well-being of the pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and other senior officials.