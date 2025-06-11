BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmir

Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha visits Baltal, Reviews Medical & Healthcare facilities at the Base Camp

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal today and reviewed the arrangements in place for medical and healthcare at the Baltal Base Camp Hospital.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials and directed them to ensure the availability of adequate numbers of doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals, medical equipment, medicines, oxygen cylinders and round the clock healthcare service for the well-being of the pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and other senior officials.

Good work of 2 traffic Cops: J&K DGP announces reward of Rs 10,000 for each
J&K govt awards Certificate of Appreciation to Mohammad Aslam for his contribution in Shramdaan on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Mission
“Our capability helped us recover from 26/11”: PM Modi commemorates victims on 15th anniversary of attacks
“Salute to brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in ‘Operation Sindoor” : LG Sinha 
CM Omar Abdullah launches JK Pension Suvidha portal for retiring employees, pensioners
Share This Article
Previous Article Traffic violations on Mughal Road: FIR registered, 04 persons booked, vehicle seized
Next Article Adani Group supplied 65,000 tonne of high-strength cement for Chenab bridge
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police attaches Property of notorious drug peddler under NDPS Act in Handwara
Breaking Kashmir
Srinagar Vande Bharat Express receives good public response, booking full for next 10 days: Railway Authority
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Adani Group supplied 65,000 tonne of high-strength cement for Chenab bridge
Breaking National
Traffic violations on Mughal Road: FIR registered, 04 persons booked, vehicle seized
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News