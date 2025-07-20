Amarnath Yatra Crosses 3-Lakh Mark

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a significant milestone, with over three lakh pilgrims having undertaken the sacred journey so far.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), attributing the successful progress of the Yatra to the divine blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji.

“By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today. This sacred journey is a deeply enriching experience. May Baba’s blessings bring peace, strength and fulfilment to all. Har Har Mahadev!” the Lieutenant Governor posted.

The pilgrimage, which began earlier this month, has seen a surge in participation this year, thanks to improved infrastructure, heightened security, and seamless coordination between civil administration and security forces.