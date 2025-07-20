BreakingKashmir

Amarnath Yatra Crosses 3-Lakh Mark

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Ganderbal, July 3 (ANI): Pilgrims avail horse services to reach the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Baba as they start from Baltal Base camp for the annual pilgrimage, in Ganderbal on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a significant milestone, with over three lakh pilgrims having undertaken the sacred journey so far.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), attributing the successful progress of the Yatra to the divine blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji.

“By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today. This sacred journey is a deeply enriching experience. May Baba’s blessings bring peace, strength and fulfilment to all. Har Har Mahadev!” the Lieutenant Governor posted.

The pilgrimage, which began earlier this month, has seen a surge in participation this year, thanks to improved infrastructure, heightened security, and seamless coordination between civil administration and security forces.

