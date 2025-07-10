BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak taken to Pahalgam for Bhoomi Pujan

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
On the auspicious occasion of Ashad Purnima, the saffron-robed silver mace of Lord Shiva, traditionally known as ‘Chhari Mubarak’, was ceremoniously taken to Pahalgam for the Bhoomi Pujan ritual, marking the formal commencement of the age-old traditions associated with the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, a group of Sadhus led by Swami Mahant Deependra Giri took the Chhari Mubarak from its abode in Srinagar. The holy mace was then taken to Gauri Shankar Temple, Pahalgam, where the Bhoomi Pujan was performed with religious fervour.

The ceremony witnessed participation of a number of devotees reinforcing the composite cultural ethos of the region.

The Chhari Mubarak will continue its traditional journey as per the religious calendar, culminating in the final darshan at the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji.

