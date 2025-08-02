Amarnath Yatra 2025 to remain suspended from August 3 

Srinagar, August 02:Due to recent heavy rainfall and the need for track maintenance along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra route, the Yatra movement has been closed on both the tracks.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, stated, “Due to the recent heavy rains, critical repair and maintenance works are required on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

It has been observed that due to continued deployment of men and machinery on the tracks from tomorrow, we would not be able to resume yatra. The Yatra will therefore remain suspended from 3rd August onwards from both the routes.”

More than 4.10 lakh yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji this year.