Amar Singh College hosts key conference on urban sustainability

Srinagar, May 30: The department of Sociology at Amar Singh College Friday hosted a day-long national conference on “Sustainable Srinagar: Building Resilience in Fragile Ecosystems”, supported by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Shantmanu, Financial Commissioner of the Higher Education Department and Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government, inaugurated the event as Chief Guest. He stressed the need to preserve Srinagar’s traditional ecosystems and cultural heritage while embracing modern sustainability goals.

Academics and officials, including Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Prof. Seema Naaz, and Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, discussed innovative approaches to urban sustainability. Prof. Manoj Kumar Teotia, in his keynote, advocated for inclusive and environmentally responsible development.

The conference featured over 40 research presentations and four parallel sessions covering themes such as urban planning, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, and community engagement. The event concluded with a tree plantation drive and a valedictory session led by noted environmentalist Faiz Bakshi. The conference served as a collaborative platform for shaping a sustainable and resilient future for Srinagar in line with Mission Viksit Bharat 2047.