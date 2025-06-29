Breaking

“Always been our priority”: CMO Ramban on preparations for Amarnath Yatra

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ramban district, Kamal Jee Zadoo, shared details about the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3, stating that the Yatra remains a top priority for the administration.

The CMO confirmed that 17 medical camps will be established en route to the Amarnath Yatra in Ramban, which will have a “mini hospital” similar to those hospitals that will offer medical and diagnostic facilities.

“Amarnath yatra has always been our priority. We will have 17 medical camps (en route to the Amarnath Yatra in Ramban district)… We will also have a mini-hospital, similar to those hospitals, which will offer beds and diagnostic facilities”, CMO Ramban told ANI.

Furthermore, the Ramban CMO highlighted that the “mini hospital” will be equipped with cardiac monitoring systems. Ambulance services will also be available for devotees, supported by a mobile medical team.

“We will also have a cardiac monitoring system… Ambulance facilities will also be provided during the Yatra with a mobile team – it’s a new initiative that we are taking during this year’s Yatra,” he said.

On June 28, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, held a joint security review meeting in Udhampur for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to take place from July 1 to August 9, a release stated.

The meeting was held to check preparations and boost coordination among all agencies involved. It was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Resai range, Sarah Rizvi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)

Udhampur Amod Nagpure, Additional SP Udhampur, other senior Officers of the District Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and traffic police.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp on July 2, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on Friday. (ANI)

