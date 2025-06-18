Alumni meet held at IUST

Awantipora, June 17: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today hosted its Alumni Meet 2025, bringing together over 300 alumni from across India and abroad. Held at the Nund Reshi Auditorium, the event was a celebration of the university’s growing alumni network and their achievements across diverse fields, with many of them excelling as academicians, entrepreneurs, administrators, researchers, innovators, and professionals around the world.

During the interactive session with the alumni, Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo called upon the alumni to stay connected with their alma mater and contribute meaningfully to its growth. He emphasized the importance of building a strong and lasting relationship between the university and its alumni, and highlighted the crucial role alumni can play in expanding student opportunities.

Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs, spoke about the university’s academic achievements and its progress in various domains. The Deans of various Schools highlighted the accomplishments of their alumni, underscoring how IUST graduates have earned recognition and respect in their respective fields across the globe. Their reflections showcased the strength and potential of the university’s alumni network and the pride it brings to the institution.

The Alumni Meet was organized by University Alumni Coordinator Dr. Hilal A. Makroo, along with a team of Department Alumni Coordinators. The event was held under the aegis of the Office of Dean Outreach, and was attended by all Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors, and administrative officials of the university, reflecting the collective spirit of the IUST community. The alumni also interacted with Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar IUST; Prof. Parvez A. Mir, Dean School of Business Studies; Dr. Aabid Shalla, Dean School of Sciences; Dr. Afroz A. Bisati, Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Ruheela Hassan, Dean Outreach, Dr. Shahkar Nahvi from School of Engineering and Technology; Dr. Rais A. Ganie from School of Health Sciences, and Dr. Aadil Bashir, Secretary IUST Alumni Association.

Alumni also visited their respective departments, where they interacted with current students and faculty members. Alumni expressed their thoughts and ideas for continued engagement with the university, and reaffirmed their commitment to staying connected with their alma mater. The Alumni Meet concluded with a cultural programme organized by the University Cultural Committee. Dr. Shujjat Hussain from the Department of Civil Engineering presented the vote of thanks.