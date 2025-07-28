Alumni engagement key to KU’s growth: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 27: In a landmark gathering of distinguished minds, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 at the University of Kashmir, urging former students to play a leading role in the transformation of higher education and youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his keynote address, LG Sinha congratulated the University for nurturing exceptional talent over its 77-year journey and emphasized the transformative power of its alumni.

“Alumni is not just a network of former students, but a network of human potential dedicated to nation building. Today, we are honoured to have among us alumni who have truly made the nation proud,” he said.

Calling upon the alumni to support the peace and progress of the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to leverage their expertise, global network, and experience to uplift local institutions and mentor the next generation.

“Inspire, guide, and empower our students—be the bridge between the classroom and the world of opportunity,” he appealed.

He also advocated for institutionalizing alumni engagement through a formal mechanism that would allow them to “give back” in a structured and impactful way.

Highlighting the importance of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, LG Sinha stressed the need for its full implementation to restore the educational and intellectual heritage of India.

He praised Jammu and Kashmir’s proactive role in educational reforms, citing innovative initiatives like the ‘Design Your Own Degree’ program, which has positioned the region as a model for other states.

“Jammu Kashmir has done tremendous work in this direction. Our initiatives are now serving as inspiration for higher education institutions across the country,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the University for recently securing the A++ Grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing it among the top institutions in the country.

The meet also celebrated the achievements of several high-profile alumni, including Dr Karan Singh, former Union Minister; GhulamNabi Azad, former J&K Chief Minister; MianAltaf Ahmad, MP; and multiple sitting judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Also present were Supreme Court Judges Justice Surya Kant, Justice VikramNath, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice PankajMithal, and Justice Rajesh Bindal, as well as senior police and civil administration officials, former vice chancellors, education leaders, and hundreds of students and faculty.

The event was graced by a galaxy of eminent personalities, including Chief Justice of India, Justice BhushanRamkrishnaGavai, Union Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs KirenRijiju, several Supreme Court Judges, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, Justice ArunPalli, and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others. Their presence underscored the institution’s enduring legacy of producing leaders across sectors.