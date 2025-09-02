Altaf Bukhari urges CM Omar Abdullah to intervene to protect Rawathpora playground for local youth’s sports activities

Follow us on

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the takeover of a playground in Rawathpora, Baghat Barzulla, by a government department.

He wrote on his X handle: “It is deeply concerning that a government department has taken over a piece of land in the Rawathpora area of Baghat Barzulla—a space that has served as a playground for decades for the youth of Rawathpora, Barzulla, Baghat, Parray Pora, Majeed Bagh, Sanat Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, and surrounding localities. I have been informed construction work is about to begin on this land. This has caused disappointment among the local community, particularly the youth.”

Appealing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene to protect the piece of land for the youth’s sports activates, Mr Bukhari said, “I sincerely appeal to the Hon’ble Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah to step in and protect this land for sports and recreational activities for the youth. This appeal is made purely in the public interest, rising above any political affiliations or considerations. Matters that concern the well-being of our youth should always be treated as issues of community welfare rather than politics.”

“We must not overlook the harsh reality that many young people have already fallen victim to the growing menace of drug abuse, while others remain at risk. Providing them with proper facilities for sports and recreation is essential to guiding them toward healthier, more constructive pursuits. I trust that the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of revenue ministry, will take the necessary steps to ensure that the Rawathpora playground is not only preserved but also developed into a vibrant hub for sporting activities,” the post reads.