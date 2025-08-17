Altaf Bukhari calls on LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

According to a press release issued here, Bukhari met the Lieutenant Governor to discuss a range of issues. They also deliberated on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari apprised LG Manoj Sinha of several pressing public issues and grievances, and held discussions with him on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the press release said.