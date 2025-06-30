“All Stakeholders united to deliver a safe and peaceful Amarnath Yatra”: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Baltal Base Camp and reviewed the preparedness ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji annual pilgrimage, scheduled to commence on July 03.

At Baltal, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the Camp officials and reviewed the arrangements for healthcare, power, communication, water supply, sanitation, food, lodging, weather forecasting, traffic management, surveillance and maintenance of track, security grid and emergency services.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to ensure round the clock availability of all the basic amenities with adequate manpower for the convenience of the pilgrims.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor conducted the on-site inspection and ascertained the progress of the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board.

He also made a visit to the hospital at Baltal Base Camp, and inspected the healthcare facilities for the pilgrims and inaugurated a training ward for medical staff.

“Significant upgradation done to the overall Yatra arrangements. Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Administration, J&K Police, Security Forces, Service providers, all line departments and stakeholders have diligently implemented pilgrim-centric measures to ensure the pilgrimage is peaceful, safe, and hassle-free for devotees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Shri K.N Rai, Member, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Science & Technology Department; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and senior officials of SASB, Police, Security Forces and stakeholder departments.