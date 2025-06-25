All security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra 2025; Locals’ role crucial: IGP VK Birdi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, on Wednesday confirmed that comprehensive security arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, set to commence next week. He highlighted the pivotal role played by local residents in ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Correspondent, speaking to media persons in Pahalgam, IGP Birdi said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, has implemented a robust, multi-layered security plan for this year’s pilgrimage. “Compared to last year, this time we have multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements so that we can make the pilgrimage safe and smooth for the devotees,” Birdi said.

He elaborated that security measures have been systematically divided across different sections and sectors along the Yatra route and throughout the valley. Each area is currently undergoing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) drills, aimed at enhancing preparedness and refining the response of security forces in the event of any contingency. “The purpose of these drills is to ensure that our operations and responses during any contingency are more prompt and refined. Such drills are being carried out today in all parts of the valley—be it camps, road sections, or interior sectors—so that all security forces remain alert regarding their tasks and know exactly what specific tasks they are assigned, allowing them to effectively handle any situation,” IGP said.

The Kashmir Police Chief also highlighted the indispensable contribution of local residents to the success of the Amarnath Yatra. “No pilgrimage can take place without the support of the local residents here. It is only with their cooperation and assistance that these pilgrimages are successful. For this pilgrimage as well, whenever we interact with the local people, they are very enthusiastic about welcoming the devotees and providing them with every possible service and facility, so that the pilgrims’ journey is also successful,” he added—(KNO)