All Schools in Jammu division to remain closed on Sept 3 due to bad weather

1 Min Read
Authorities on Tuesday announced that all government and private schools in Jammu division will remain closed on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, due to prevailing bad weather conditions.

An order issued by Director School Education, Jammu, Dr Naseem Javiad Chowdhary reads, “In view of the weather advisory regarding the possibility of heavy rainfall, landslides, flashfloods, cloudbursts, etc which may aggravate the current situation, such as severe water-logging, flooding in low-lying areas, damaged roads, and damaged school buildings, thereby resulting in disruption of the safe functioning of schools, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu division shall remain closed on 03.09.2025”.

Further, it is directed that online classes be conducted wherever possible to ensure continuity of education, the order further reads.

