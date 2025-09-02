All schools in Jammu Div to remain closed till Sept 2  

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 01: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall and the threat of landslides in hilly regions, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Monday ordered the continued closure of all government and private schools across the Jammu division until September 2.

Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director of School Education, said the decision was taken in light of weather alerts and the safety concerns of students and staff.

“In view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, all government and private schools across Jammu Division will remain closed up to September 2,” Dr. Chowdhary stated.

The DSEJ has also directed schools to conduct online classes wherever possible, to ensure continuity in academics during the extended closure.

The region has been grappling with persistent rainfall since August, triggering flash floods, landslides, and cloudburst incidents in several districts of the Jammu division. These extreme weather events have claimed multiple lives and caused widespread disruption to infrastructure and mobility.

Jammu district, in particular, experienced severe flooding during August, forcing authorities to shut down educational institutions as part of broader safety measures. The current closure order is a continuation of those directives.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further decisions will be made based on updated weather forecasts and ground assessments.