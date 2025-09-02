Top Stories

All schools in Jammu Div to remain closed till Sept 2  

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 01: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall and the threat of landslides in hilly regions, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Monday ordered the continued closure of all government and private schools across the Jammu division until September 2.

Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director of School Education, said the decision was taken in light of weather alerts and the safety concerns of students and staff.

“In view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, all government and private schools across Jammu Division will remain closed up to September 2,” Dr. Chowdhary stated.

The DSEJ has also directed schools to conduct online classes wherever possible, to ensure continuity in academics during the extended closure.

The region has been grappling with persistent rainfall since August, triggering flash floods, landslides, and cloudburst incidents in several districts of the Jammu division. These extreme weather events have claimed multiple lives and caused widespread disruption to infrastructure and mobility.

Jammu district, in particular, experienced severe flooding during August, forcing authorities to shut down educational institutions as part of broader safety measures. The current closure order is a continuation of those directives.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further decisions will be made based on updated weather forecasts and ground assessments.

After 4 days, one-way traffic resumed on Sgr-Jmu highway
No homework to students upto class II:  DSEK
International Tourist destination Gulmarg ready to host G-20 Events
BOSE Kashmir topper Tabinda Jan wants to become a neurosurgeon
LeT terrorist associate arrested in Bandipora
Share This Article
Previous Article Fresh weather advisory warns of intense rain, gusty winds in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Fresh weather advisory warns of intense rain, gusty winds in J&K
Top Stories
DG BSF visits flood-hit Samba, reviews security along IB with Pak
Top Stories
J&K CM Omar Thanks Delhi CM for Flood Victim Support 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Div Com Kashmir reviews status of Srinagar Smart City projects
City