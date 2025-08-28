All schools, colleges closed across J&K today

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 27: In view of the inclement weather and flood-like conditions across the region, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday announced the closure of all educational institutions on Thursday, August 28.

Minister for Education, Sakina Itoo confirmed that schools and colleges across the Union Territory will remain shut as a precaution measure.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Shantmanu, stated that all universities in J&K will also remain closed on August 28, 2025. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students, faculty, and staff amid heavy rainfall and road blockages.

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has postponed the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the post of Reader, Level-8(Rs47.600-1,51,800). The exam, originally scheduled for August 28, will now be held on September 13, 2025. A notification issued by the Registrar Recruitment stated that fresh admit cards will be available on the court’s official website from September 6. The recruitment drive was earlier advertised via Notification No. 02 of 2025/RR/RC dated May 26, 2025,

The University of Kashmir has also postponed its spot admission round scheduled for Thursday. Dr Fayaz Ahmad, Director Admissions, said ad missions will now be held on Friday, August 29, from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Directorate of Admissions.

The Cluster University Srinagar has postponed all exams scheduled for August 28. The Controller of Examinations that fresh dates will be announced separately.

Similarly, Islamia College of Science and Commerce has postponed the BG 2nd Semester (Backlog) Exam for Batch 2022, originally scheduled for August 28.

In Jammu division, all schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres, and training institutes remained closed on Wednesday.

In Kashmir division, educational institutions in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, and Srinagar were already shut on August 27 due. to worsening weather conditions.