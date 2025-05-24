All-party delegation led by MP Kanimozhi meets Russian leaders

MOSCOW, MAY 23: As part of India’s ongoing commitment to the global fight against terrorism, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), undertook a series of high-level engagements in the Russian Federation today. The delegation interacted with members of both Houses of the Russian Parliament and leading think tanks.

The delegation held substantive discussions with Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council, along with other Senators. The dialogue focused on fostering greater legislative cooperation in combating global terrorism. The Indian side highlighted Operation Sindoor as a notable national initiative in this context.

Subsequently, the delegation met with Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma, and engaged with other Members of Parliament. The discussions reaffirmed the longstanding and time-tested nature of the India-Russia relationship, grounded in mutual trust and respect. Topics included the evolving global security architecture, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and multilateral cooperation. The Indian delegation emphasized the urgent need for collective global action against terrorism, particularly the establishment of credible international mechanisms to deny safe havens, financial support, and political legitimacy to terrorist organiSations.

The delegation also met with Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Discussions encompassed bilateral, regional, and global developments, reaffirming a shared commitment to a multipolar international order. The Indian side reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and unequivocally stated that nuclear blackmail in any form is unacceptable. Both sides agreed on the need to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation and eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a valuable exchange of views, the delegation met with Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister and Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS). The discussion focused on radicalisation pathways, disinformation networks exploited by terrorist groups, and state-sponsored propaganda undermining regional peace. Both sides stressed the importance of narrative frameworks rooted in pluralism, sovereignty, and international law. An agreement was reached to enhance think tank collaboration, including joint analytical efforts on the transnational dimensions of terrorism.