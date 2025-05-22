BreakingNational

All Party delegation emphasises commitment to combat terrorism in meeting with Japan’s Chairman of House Committee on National Security

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

India’s All Party Parliamentary Delegation on Thursday met Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan.

The delegation emphasized India’s resolute commitment to combat terrorism.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan said, “Members of the All Party Parliamentary Delegation met with H.E. Mr. Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan. India’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms was unequivocally emphasised. H.E. Mr Takashi Endo conveyed Japan’s solidarity in India’s fight against terror.”

India’s All Party Parliamentary Delegation also met Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chairman of Japan India Association.

As per Indian Embassy in Japan, Yoshihide reaffirmed Japan’s support to India in its fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, “All Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Hon’ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of LDP and Chairman of Japan India Association. India’s commitment to combating cross border terrorism was reaffirmed. HE Mr Suga reiterated Japan’s strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism.”

Earlier in the day, India’s All-Party Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India’s zero tolerance to terrorism.

As per India’s Embassy in Tokyo, the participants supported India’s fight against terrorism.
In a post on X, India’s embassy to Japan stated, “All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India’s zero tolerance to terrorism. Regional security challenges including state backed terrorism was discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India’s fight against terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. (ANI)

Mirwaiz expresses grief over deaths of over 500 Hajj pilgrims
India reports 164 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
“Deeply concerned”: PM Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally
Won’t waste time on seeking Statehood when it is already promised: Omar Abdullah
Pahari tribe of J&K jubilant over introduction of ST status bill in Lok Sabha
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Foreign Secy Vikram Misri conveys India’s “zero tolerance to terror” to Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs
Next Article Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan :Police Organizes Medical Camp in Srinagar under Civic Action Programme
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah reviews functioning of JKSSB today 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Schools reopen in shelling affected areas in J&K’s Rajouri
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan :Police Organizes Medical Camp in Srinagar under Civic Action Programme
Kashmir
Foreign Secy Vikram Misri conveys India’s “zero tolerance to terror” to Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs
Breaking National