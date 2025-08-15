All-New Renault Triber launched with complete design and feature overhaul

Mumbai, Aug 14: Renault India, a fully owned subsidiary of the French carmaker Renault Group, today launched the All-New Renault Triber – India’s most innovative 7-seater car. The new Triber comes with new and modern design language along with comfort enhancing features, while retaining its unique DNA of modularity, adopting to rethink space philosophy.According to a statement issued here, the new generation of most innovative family car debuts with a completely redesigned front fascia, featuring a bold new grille, sculpted new hood, refreshed bumper, new sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and new LED fog lamps.Inside, the cabin has been revamped with a stylish dual-tone dashboard, seamlessly integrated with an 8-inch floating touchscreen display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The renewed interior also includes new seat upholstery, a modern LED instrument cluster, LED cabin lighting, and blacked-out door handles for a premium touch. At the rear, the new Triber showcases a redesigned bumper, updated LED tail lamps, a new skid plate, and a stylish taillamp connecting embellisher, completing its contemporary makeover.The car equipped with 35 new features, is the first ever product under renault. rethink. brand transformation strategy. In line with rethink space philosophy, it offers best-in-class modular seating with 3rd row Easy-Fix seats configurable as a 5, 6, or 7-seater, complemented by a segment-leading boot space of up to 625ltrs, allowing customers to use the car in unique and innovative ways to fulfil their varied lifestyle utilities.Designed with thoughtful enhancements the new Triber is now available in four new variants, Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, creating a premium value with a starting price of INR 6, 29,995 (Ex-showroom). Bookings open today across all dealerships.