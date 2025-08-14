All J&K Army Units armoured for hostile terrain & terror threats

JAMMU, AUG13: All Army units operating across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been equipped with bulletproof jackets, armoured vehicles, and high-tech night vision devices as part of enhanced counter-terrorism capabilities, a Defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lt Col SuneelBartwal, PRO (Defence), informed Rising Kashmirthat every unit in the UT now possesses bulletproof and all-terrain vehicles, significantly enhancing troop mobility and safety in hostile environments.

“This comprehensive upgrade ensures that soldiers can effectively respond to threats, even in the most challenging terrains and weather conditions,” he said.

In a major push to strengthen border security and curb infiltration, the Army has also deployed a Smart Fencing Systemalong sensitive stretches of the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). The fencing integrates advanced surveillance technology including high-resolution drones and modern quadcoptersfor round-the-clock monitoring.

“This Smart Fencing System is extremely sophisticated, any movement from across the border will be detected and responded to swiftly by our forces,” Lt Col Bartwal stated.

In addition to surveillance, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs)have been bolstered with modern vehicles like the Armado and other all-terrain variants, allowing rapid deployment in high-altitude zones and densely forested areas where infiltration routes are often exploited.

A three-tier security gridhas been activated across border areas, with intensified patrolling and electronic monitoring to counter infiltration attempts and cross-border threats.

The upgrade in security infrastructure is seen as a strategic move amid heightened tensions along the LoC and persistent attempts by terrorists to infiltrate into Indian territory.