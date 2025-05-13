Breaking

All institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla to reopen tomorrow except for few bordering areas

Srinagar, May 13 (ANI): Students make their way to schools as the administration reopens educational centers following Operation Sindoor, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Government on Tuesday anounced opening of all Government and Private institutions in North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla district.

Officials told GNS that all government and pricate schools shall reopen across Kupwara except for Karnah, sub division Machil, Keran, Budnambal, Jumagunf and Kumkadi

Similarly, all government and private schools in Baramulla will also reopen Tomorrow except for Uri Subdivision including Uri, Jhulla, Chandanwari and Boniyar Subdivision.

Pertinently, all the Government and private institutions were closed in Baramulla and Kupwara after cross border shelling.(GNS)

