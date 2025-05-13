All institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla to reopen tomorrow except for few bordering areas

Government on Tuesday anounced opening of all Government and Private institutions in North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla district.

Officials told GNS that all government and pricate schools shall reopen across Kupwara except for Karnah, sub division Machil, Keran, Budnambal, Jumagunf and Kumkadi

Similarly, all government and private schools in Baramulla will also reopen Tomorrow except for Uri Subdivision including Uri, Jhulla, Chandanwari and Boniyar Subdivision.

Pertinently, all the Government and private institutions were closed in Baramulla and Kupwara after cross border shelling.(GNS)