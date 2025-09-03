BreakingEducationJammu

All Govt and Private Schools to remain closed till Sep 5 in Jammu division: DSEJ

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Directorate of School Education Jammu on Wednesday announced that all government and private schools will continue to be closed till 5th September in Jammu division.

According to an order issued by Directorate School Education Jammu, “In continuation of this office order DSEJ/GEN/46208-46 dated 02-09- 2025 & in reference to the weather alert issued by the IMD and also keeping in view the incessant rains, landslides, flash floods, and severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed till 05-09-2025 to ensure the safety of students and staff.

It is further ordered that online classes shall be conducted wherever possible to maintain continuity of education.

PM Modi Pays tribute to Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary 
12 Persons Suffer Injuries in Stray Dogs Attack in Kupwara
Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslide in Banihal
Properties of 3 terrorists operating from across border attached
Shri Machail Mata Yatra-2025
Share This Article
Previous Article Sakeena Itoo appeals all doctors, paramedics to remain available in view of adverse weather conditions
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sakeena Itoo appeals all doctors, paramedics to remain available in view of adverse weather conditions
Breaking Kashmir
Div Com Kashmir inspects preventive measures being taken to clog vulnerable spots at Barzulla, Gandbal
Breaking Kashmir
Sakeena Itoo, Nasir Aslam Wani visit Anantnag, take stock of flood situation
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir
Jhelum Swells: Water level rises above danger mark at Sangam, Pampore; RM Bagh enters warning zone in Sgr
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir