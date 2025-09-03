All Govt and Private Schools to remain closed till Sep 5 in Jammu division: DSEJ

Follow us on

Directorate of School Education Jammu on Wednesday announced that all government and private schools will continue to be closed till 5th September in Jammu division.

According to an order issued by Directorate School Education Jammu, “In continuation of this office order DSEJ/GEN/46208-46 dated 02-09- 2025 & in reference to the weather alert issued by the IMD and also keeping in view the incessant rains, landslides, flash floods, and severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed till 05-09-2025 to ensure the safety of students and staff.

It is further ordered that online classes shall be conducted wherever possible to maintain continuity of education.