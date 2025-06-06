“All good work is indeed left for me only to complete,” says PM Modi as he inaugurates major railway projects in J&K

Noting that the newly inaugurated Chenab and Anji Bridges will not only connect Jammu and Kashmir directly but also boost economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that these bridges are not just structures of brick, cement, steel and iron, but a living symbols of India’s strength and the roar of India’s bright future.

As he inaugurated several railway projects, marking major transformation and a boost in railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi asserted that all the good work was “indeed” left for him to complete.

The Prime Minister stated that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project is a recognition of Jammu and Kashmir’s new strength and a proclamation of India’s new strength.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, “Today’s programme is a huge celebration of India’s unity and willpower. With the blessings of Mother Vaishno Devi, today Kashmir valley has been connected with India’s rail network. While describing Mata Bharti, we have been saying with reverence, Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This has now become a reality for the railway network as well. USBRL project is not just a name, it is the recognition of Jammu and Kashmir’s new strength. It is a proclamation of India’s new strength.”

“I got the opportunity to inaugurate Chenab and Anji bridges. Today, J&K has received two new blessings. Here in Jammu, the foundation stone of a new medical college has been laid. Projects worth Rs 46,000 crores will give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Congratulating the people of the territory on these projects, PM Modi said, “I congratulate all of you for this new era of development. Many lineages of J-K have spent their lives dreaming of rail connectivity. Yesterday, I was watching CM Abdullah’s statement; he had also said that since he was studying in 7 or 8 standard, he was waiting for the completion of this project. Today the dream of lakhs of people of J-K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete. It is the good fortune of our government that this project gained momentum during our tenure, and we completed it…”

Highlighting that the Indian Railways faced major challenges in the completion of the USBRL project, the Prime Minister stated that now the focus is on building all-weather projects and Sonmarg tunnel, Chenab bridge and Anji bridge are all examples of this.

He said, “This was a challenging project to complete, but our government always chooses the path of challenging the challenge itself. The all-weather projects being built in J-K are an example of this. The Sonmarg tunnel was started a few months ago. I came via Chenab and Anji bridges. While walking on these bridges I have experienced the lofty intentions of India, the honor and courage of our engineers, our workers.”

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted that the bridge on the Chenab river is taller than Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and it has potential to become a tourist site.

“Chenab bridge is the tallest railway arch bridge in the world. People go to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris in France and this bridge is much higher than the Eiffel Tower. Now people will definitely go to see Kashmir via Chenab bridge; this bridge will also become an attractive tourist destination in your country. Our Anji bridge is also the best example of engineering. It is the first cable-supported railway bridge in India,” the PM said.

PM Modi further noted that these bridges will in boosting the local economy also.

He said, “These bridges are not just structures of brick, cement, steel and iron, they are living symbols of India’s strength, standing on the rugged hills of Pir Panjal. This is the roar of India’s bright future. This shows that as big as the dream of Viksit India is, equally big is our courage and our capability. And the most important thing is the good intention. This is an extraordinary effort. Chenab or any other bridge will become a means of prosperity for the world. This will not only increase Tourism but will also benefit other sectors of the economy.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge – ‘Chenab Railway Bridge’ and India’s first cable-stayed ‘Anji Bridge’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. He also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting Jammu division with Kashmir. (ANI)