“All flight connections to Srinagar restored”: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday announced that all flight connections to Srinagar have been restored, urging people from the rest of India to come and visit the Kashmir valley.

“We have opened all schedules (for flights) from today (May 15) – be it Delhi, Mumbai, and other connections have been restored. People are going through a rough time here, in terms of tourism, economy and business. All flight connections to Srinagar have been restored. Kashmir is safe. We want people to visit here again. We have to stand with Kashmir’s economy,” Naidu told reporters here.

“The flight operations at Srinagar airport have resumed. I met the locals here who voiced that tourism should be encouraged. The government will take all necessary steps in this direction,” he told ANI.

He said that he was visiting Srinagar to review the situation at the airport. He lauded the efforts of the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, saying that the precision strikes on terrorists in Pakistan’s territory were a matter of pride.

“I have come to Srinagar in my capacity as the Civil Aviation Minister to review the situation at the airport here. Secondly, I want to thank and salute our armed forces for the success in Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the terror incident that happened in Pahalgam. The terror camps were attacked with precision. The armed forces paid attention not to affect civilians (in Pakistan),” Naidu said.

The Union Minister said that he wanted to personally greet officials and staffers at Srinagar, who have shown bravery during the time of recent conflict.

“During the period of tension in the last three weeks, the civil aviation (ministry) had closed airports for reasons of security, including Srinagar airport. I wanted to personally meet our officials and staffers at the airport and encourage them for their bravery,” Naidu added. (ANI)

