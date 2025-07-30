All Educational Institutions Closed in Poonch and Rajouri Due to Adverse Weather Conditions

Srinagar,July 30 : In light of severe weather conditions, authorities on Wednesday have announced the closure of all government and private schools in the Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The Chief Education Officer from Poonch district informed Rising Kashmir that all educational institutions, including both government and private schools, will be closed on July 30, 2025, as a precautionary measure due to the current weather conditions.

Similarly, in Rajouri district, all schools have been closed following directives from the authorities to ensure the safety of students amid adverse weather conditions.

In the meantime, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the 12th-grade examinations in the Union Territory of J&K and the Union Territory of Ladakh, which were originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

An official from JKBOSE said that all class 12th papers scheduled for July 30, 2025, including Biology, Statistics, Political Science, and Accountancy, have been postponed due to the inclement weather affecting both divisions of the UT of J&K and the UT of Ladakh.

“The revised date for the exam will be announced shortly,” he added.