All arrangements finalised for Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal: Secretary Health

Ahead of the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Abid Rashid Shah Monday said that all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Speaking to reporters, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) he said that comprehensive health related preparations have been put in place. “The health department has deployed adequate medical staff and facilities at the site to address any medical emergency. Ambulances, mobile medical units, and first-aid centers are fully equipped and operational,” he said.

He also appreciated collaborative efforts being made by various stakeholders. “Kashmiri Pandits, secretariat employees, and several NGOs have been playing a commendable role in ensuring the success of the Mela. Their contribution is crucial in facilitating a peaceful and spiritually enriching experience for the devotees,” he added.

The Mela Kheer Bhawani, celebrated annually at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla, attracts thousands of Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims from across the country—(KNO)