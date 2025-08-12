BreakingKashmir

Ali Mohammad Sagar chairs fourth follow-up meeting on JKSPDC, Stresses timely completion of Power Projects

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) General Secretary and MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, who also serves as Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings, today chaired the fourth follow-up meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) at the Assembly Complex, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Tanvir Sadiq, Ali Mohammad Dar, Bashir Veer, Mir Saifullah, Saif U Din Bhat, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Ranbir Singh Pathania, and Fayaz Mir, along with senior officials from the department.

The session focused on reviewing ongoing power projects, addressing delays, and identifying measures to improve efficiency. Sagar urged officials to ensure the timely execution of projects to meet the growing energy needs of Jammu and Kashmir. He also called for swift resolution of bottlenecks and greater transparency in the implementation process.

“The Committee’s priority is to strengthen the region’s power infrastructure with accountability and efficiency,” Sagar said, emphasising that sustained monitoring would continue until tangible results were achieved.

