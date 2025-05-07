Ajit Doval speaks with Rubio, NSAs from several other countries after Operation Sindoor 

Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and PoJK as part of Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his counterparts from the United States, Japan and several other countries and briefed them about India’s “measured, non-escalatory” action, sources said.

India carried out precise strikes against terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Ajit Doval spoke with US NSA & Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon, Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi and NSA of Japan Masataka Okano.

The sources said contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne.

NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained.

He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate. NSA will be in touch with his counterparts in the days ahead, sources said.

Marco Rubio had spoken to National Security Advisors from India and Pakistan on Tuesday (local time) and urged them to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation.

“Earlier this afternoon, @SecRubio spoke to the national security advisors from India and Pakistan. He urged both to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation,” US Department of State said on X.

At a joint briefing on Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist camps were targeted with precision strikes, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family.

“The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said.

Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies had been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

“Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism… Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure,” he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives, she said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps. The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday.

Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)