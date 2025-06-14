Airspace over Iran, Iraq remain unavailable, causing travel delays after Israel-Iran tensions

The airspace over Iran, Iraq and the surrounding areas remains unavailable, causing extended travel durations or delays amid tensions between Israel and Iran, said an advisory from IndiGo on Saturday.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays.”

“We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey,” the post read.

On Friday, the airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region impacted flight schedules in the country.

The advisory came after Israel launched what it called a “pre-emptive operation” on Iran targeting the latter’s nuclear program on Friday.

In a video statement, Netanyahu announced a “very successful opening strike” carried out by Israeli forces. He said Israel, through its large-scale military operation that he named ‘Rising Lion’, targeted “Iran’s main enrichment facility” and “Iran’s leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb.”

The Israeli PM accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme despite global warnings, noting that Tehran has stockpiles of enriched uranium capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran’s armed forces were ready to face Israel. He said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.

As per the Times of Israel, a woman died and five were injured in the latest Iranian missile barrage.

In a clarification, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, “Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so.”

Following the attack, CNN reported that several of Iran’s top figures, including military leaders and nuclear scientists, were killed.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching loitering munitions and missile strikes on Tel Aviv. Israel has since continued its counter strikes. (ANI)