Airports in parts of Northern India to remain closed until further notice

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army’s precision strikes on Pakistani terror camps, Spicejet Airlines on Wednesday issued a flight advisory for airports in the northern parts of the country.

Taking to social media X, the airlines in a post wrote that airports including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar would be closed until further notice, further stating that departures, arrivals and consequential flights would also be impacted.

The airlines also requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and check their flight status before flying.

“Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines also issued a flight advisory for their commuters flying to and from selected cities in the country.

Taking to social media X, Indigo in a post on X stated that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala would be impacted.

The airlines requested passengers to check flight status before reaching the airport.”Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport,” the post read.3

Furthermore, flights to and from Bikaner would also be impacted due to the current airspace restrictions.

“Update: Flights to/from #Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport,” the post further reads.

Earlier, India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry stated, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.” The operation followed the “barbaric” Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. (ANI)