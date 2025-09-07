Jammu

Air warriors trained for disaster management

RK News
Jammu, Sep 06: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) second battalion successfully conducted six days Basic Disaster Management Course at its headquarters in Jammu, specifically tailored for personnel from 23rd Wing Air Force Station, Jammu.

A statement issued here, as many as 32 Air warriors participated in the training that commenced on September 1 and culminated successfully on September 6. Designed to build capacity in disaster preparedness and response, the course offered a comprehensive blend of theoretical sessions and hands-on practical exercises. The curriculum focused on life-saving techniques and protocols essential for effective disaster management, aiming to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence to act swiftly and efficiently during emergencies. The course underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, reinforcing the strong collaboration between the Indian Air Force and SDRF in enhancing community resilience. The inaugural and valedictory ceremonies were attended by senior officers from both forces, including Zahid Manhas, Commandant SDRF second Battalion, Gp. Captain J S Sudan and Gp Captain Ambresh Pandit.

Zahid Manhas highlighted the growing need for preparedness in an era of increasingly frequent and complex disasters.  “We are committed to strengthening our response capabilities through collaborative training initiatives like this. The knowledge and skills gained during this course will enable our Air warriors to act decisively and efficiently in critical situations,” said Zahid Manhas during the valedictory function. This training initiative not only imparted critical disaster response skills but also further cemented the partnership between SDRF and the Indian Air Force, ensuring a higher level of operational readiness and coordinated response in the face of future emergencies.

