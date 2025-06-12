Breaking

Air India plane crashes at Ahmedabad airport

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read
Representational image

An Air India plane crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday during takeoff, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room.

According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited on the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance. (ANI)

PM Modi receives unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka
PM Modi addresses Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela, says decisions made with right intention lead to positive environment
Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts
60 Indians stranded at Kuwait airport for over 13 hours depart for Manchester
Terror module busted in Baramulla, Three LeT associates arrested: Police
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US, China revive trade deal amid ongoing tensions; tariffs and export barriers remain high
Next Article LoP Sunil Sharma Calls on LG Manoj Sinha 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Ahmedabad Airport unoperational following Air India plane crash
Breaking National
Gujarat: 169 Indians, 53 Britishers, 7 Portugese, 1 Canadian on board crashed AI plane
Breaking National
Gujarat plane crash: PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, takes stock of situation
Breaking National
“Emphasis on pushing reforms, fast tracking key projects”: JK CM Omar Abdullah after review meeting
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News