Air India plane crashes at Ahmedabad airport

An Air India plane crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday during takeoff, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room.

According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited on the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance. (ANI)