Air India Plane Crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore to families of each passenger killed in Ahmedabad tragedy

Air India’s owners Tata Group has now announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of each passenger who has lost their life in the deadly plane crash. This comes after an Air India flight crashed on June 12 afternoon near Ahmedabad airport, moments after taking off for London.

Tata Group took to social media to post the update about the compensation to families. The post reads, “We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.”

“Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical’s hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the post continues.