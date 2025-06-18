BreakingNational

Air India plane crash: 184 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat Home Minister

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday announced that 184 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sanghavi wrote, “Air India crash update: As of 8 am, 184 DNA have been matched.”

DNA testing is being conducted by forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi reported that a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched.

During a press conference, Joshi provided a detailed account of the count, noting that out of the remaining 39 of the 163 matched victims, mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by Wednesday morning and remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. He stated that more than 12 families were waiting for the results, and the handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues.

“Till 5.45 pm today, 163 DNA samples have matched. Following which, the mortal remains of 124 deceased have been handed over to their families… Out of the remaining 39, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by morning. Mortal remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. 12 families are waiting for the results… Handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues,” Joshi stated.

He further stated that on the day of the crash, 71 injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital, with 42 subsequently discharged and currently, nine patients remain admitted. At the same time, two succumbed to their injuries after admission.”On the day of the crash, 71 injured people were admitted to the Civil Hospital. Out of them, 42 have been discharged. As of now, nine patients are admitted. Two people had passed away after they were admitted,” he added.

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

